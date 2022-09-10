LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China dispatches 28,000 medical personnel abroad over six decades

2022-09-10 08:35:20Xinhua Editor : Liu Yimeng ECNS App Download

Over the past six decades or so, China has dispatched 28,000 medical personnel abroad to 73 countries and regions, delivering medical services for 290 million patients, according to a press conference Friday.

Over the past 10 years, China has redoubled its efforts in promoting health-related international exchanges, actively participated in global health governance, and contributed to the well-being of people across the world, said the conference by the National Health Commission.

Chinese medical personnel conducted free cataract and heart disease operations in over 30 countries, benefiting 22 million people. Five Chinese international emergency medical teams have been certified by the World Health Organization, and more than 2,000 medical workers on international health aid missions have gained national-level honors at home or abroad, according to the conference.

Moreover, China has contributed to the prevention and control of malaria and the COVID-19 pandemic, and assisted West African countries in their fight against the Ebola epidemic, said the conference.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]