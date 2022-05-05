LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. secretary of state tests positive for COVID-19

1
2022-05-05 08:29:34Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a State Department spokesman said.

Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon via a PCR test, Ned Price, the spokesman, said in a statement.

Blinken was fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, and "is experiencing only mild symptoms," he said.

Price said that in accordance with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in consultation with the State Department's Bureau of Medical Services, Blinken "will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule."

According to Price, Blinken has not seen U.S. President Joe Biden in person for several days.

Blinken was originally scheduled to deliver a speech on U.S. strategy toward China at George Washington University in Washington, DC, on Thursday. It's not clear whether, or in what ways, changes will be made regarding the arrangement of the event.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]