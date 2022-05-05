LINE

Text:AAAPrint
新闻中心

Pandemic, conflicts affect mlns' mental health: WHO

1
2022-05-05 08:09:22Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic and military conflict in Ukraine have affected the mental health of millions of people.

"A pandemic has thrown an unprecedented spotlight on mental health. An armed conflict is profoundly affecting the mental health of millions of people," said WHO European Regional Director Hans Kluge here on Wednesday.

More than two months of conflict in Ukraine has led to incalculable uncertainty, insecurity, grief and loss, said the WHO official. He added that health care facilities in the country were damaged seriously, leaving thousands of people with no access to services.

Neighboring countries to Ukraine are also experiencing a significant increase in demand for health services, including mental health services, as a result of the massive influx of refugees, he said.

The UN body also voiced its concern about the food crisis raging in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]