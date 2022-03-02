FM urges Russia, Ukraine to find negotiated solution

China's fundamental position on the Ukraine issue is open, transparent and consistent, as the country always maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Wang said China called for Russia and Ukraine to find solutions to the problem through negotiations and supports all constructive international efforts conducive to the political settlement of the current crisis.

Wang said China deeply regrets that a conflict has broken out between Ukraine and Russia, and is extremely concerned about the harm to civilians, adding that the immediate priority is to try the utmost to defuse the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating or even getting out of control.

He emphasized the urgent need to prevent harm to civilians and the emergence of humanitarian crises and to ensure the safe and timely access of humanitarian aid.

Wang urged Ukraine to shoulder its due international responsibilities with regard to protecting the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

He said he hoped that Ukraine would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country and continue to provide protection and convenience for the evacuation of Chinese citizens.

Kuleba briefed Wang on the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine is open to a negotiated solution to the conflict and would remain calm and continue the negotiations.

Noting that China has played a constructive role on the Ukraine issue, Kuleba said Ukraine is willing to strengthen communication with China and looks forward to China's mediation in the realization of the cease-fire.

Kuleba also said Ukraine attaches great importance to China's concerns and is assisting the smooth evacuation of Chinese citizens, including students.

In another development, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday that the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for Wednesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.

The first round of Russia-Ukraine talks aimed at ending their conflict concluded with no immediate agreement on Monday. The talks, which lasted nearly five hours, took place in the Gomel region of Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia will continue the special military operation in Ukraine until the achievement of its set purpose.

Interfax News Agency reported on Tuesday that Russia is planning to move troops from its Far East region closer to Europe.

The news agency quoted Russia's eastern military district as saying that Russian troops based in the country's Far East region will hold drills in Astrakhan province, which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia.

Meanwhile, a huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Kyiv on Tuesday morning.

Satellite images showed the convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other vehicles. The convoy is more than 65 kilometers long, stretching from near Antonov airport outside Kyiv to the town of Prybirsk.

Russian troops will carry out an attack on what they said was the infrastructure of Ukraine's intelligence services in Kyiv and urged residents living nearby to leave, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital hours after the talks ended on Monday. A mushroom cloud erupted over eastern Kyiv as air raid sirens were sounded early on Tuesday.

Explosions were also reported in and around Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital.

Ukrainians set up checkpoints and blocked streets with piles of sandbags and tires as they waited to take on Russian soldiers.

In Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, a government building was shelled by the Russian military on Tuesday morning.

Kharkiv's Mayor Igor Terekhov, quoted by Ukrainian media, said that Russian armored vehicles and tanks are "everywhere around the city".