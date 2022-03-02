Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR slams remarks backing anti-China elements

The spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected the statement of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and misleading remarks of a few American politicians for making a case for anti-China elements in Hong Kong.

"They clamored for sanctions against Chinese officials besides slamming the central government's policy towards Hong Kong and the national security law (in Hong Kong). We urge these politicians to respect facts, follow the historical trend, and refrain from further political grandstanding," the spokesperson said.

By exploiting the first anniversary of the law-based detention of relevant criminal suspects, some political figures banded together to smear the HKSAR government and whitewash the suspects, demonstrating beyond doubt that they are cut from the same cloth as disruptive elements who harm Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that the national security law in Hong Kong only targets a small group of criminals posing a serious threat to national security and protects all lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

The spokesperson called on the politicians to cease and desist from violating international law and basic norms governing international relations, to terminate collusion with anti-China forces in Hong Kong, and to stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, said the spokesperson.

"Otherwise, the chickens will eventually come home to roost," the spokesperson said.