UN chief calls for funds for Ukraine humanitarian aid, end to conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for resources to meet the increasing humanitarian needs in Ukraine and for efforts to end the conflict.

"The international community must give them our unequivocal support. We must help Ukrainians help each other through this terrible time," he said at the launch of a flash appeal for Ukraine and a regional refugee response plan for neighboring countries.

The three-month flash appeal for Ukraine requires 1.1 billion U.S. dollars to meet the humanitarian needs of more than 6 million people affected and displaced by military operations. The regional response plan needs 551 million dollars to help Ukrainians who have fled across borders, principally to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

"I urge you to respond to these life-saving appeals," Guterres told the launch event in Geneva via video teleconference.

He warned that the crisis in Ukraine could have a serious impact on vulnerable people around the world -- not only because it will stretch humanitarian funding even further, but because Ukraine is a vital source of grains.

The World Food Programme buys more than half its wheat from Ukraine. Disruption to the harvest could drive up prices and add to global hunger, he warned.

This speaks to the urgent need for global solidarity -- not only to fund humanitarian aid programs, but to invest in peace, he said.

"The most effective humanitarian relief is to silence the guns. Now, more than ever, we must intensify our efforts for peace, everywhere," he said. "Soldiers must return to their barracks. Leaders must turn to diplomacy. I urge all those with influence to use it to end this senseless conflict."

UN agencies and partners are working 24/7 to assess humanitarian needs and scale up aid, particularly to women, children, older people and those with disabilities, he said.

The United Nations is coordinating partnerships between organizations and groups inside and outside Ukraine, and surging personnel into the country. "As we ramp up our efforts, it is essential that all humanitarian workers are safe and protected, and have guaranteed freedom of movement," he said.

"Unimpeded access to all affected people and communities must also be guaranteed. I call on all sides to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law," said Guterres.