High-level coordination mechanism at Beijing Winter Paralympics launched

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing organizing committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) held their first high-level conference via video link on Sunday, in which they discussed preparations for the Paralympics.

BOCOG president Cai Qi said, "The conversion to the Winter Paralympics started since the close of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The venues, services, broadcasting and signals for the upcoming Paralympics are ready, and were recognized by IPC experts."

"We are confident of hosting as successful a Winter Paralympics as the Olympics, and BOCOG will work closely with the IPC to achieve the goal," Cai added.

IPC president Andrew Parsons praised BOCOG's preparation for the Winter Paralympics, adding that China has made great efforts to attract more disabled people to participate in winter sports.

"The considerate services provided by volunteers at Beijing 2022 made us feel the hospitality of the Chinese people," Parsons said.

"We all hope to further strengthen our coordination and see athletes from all over the world enjoy the Games."