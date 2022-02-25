China urges Japan to properly handle historical issues

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the Japanese side to properly handle issues left over from history so as not to lose further credibility in the eyes of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

It has been reported that Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed his concerns over Japan's bid to register the war-linked gold mines on Sado Island as a UNESCO World Heritage Site when holding talks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on Chung's remarks, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing that China's position on the issue of forced labor in Japan during World War II is constant and clear, noting that China understands and supports the attitude of the ROK.

The forced recruitment and enslavement of laborers were grave crimes committed by the Japanese military during its overseas acts of aggression and colonial rule, Hua said. In a similar previous bid, Japan admitted that there was forced labor at some of these sites involving workers from China, the Korean Peninsula and other Asian countries, and promised to set up an information center to honor the victims, but never fulfilled that promise.

"Now, ignoring the painful memories of its neighbors, Japan is trying to make a similar new bid, which will only trigger stronger indignation and opposition," Hua said.

Japan should face up to its history, adopt an honest and responsible attitude, and take concrete actions to properly handle issues left over from history so as not to lose further credibility in the eyes of its Asian neighbors and the international community, she said.