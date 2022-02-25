U.S. aviation regulator expands no-fly zone to include Ukraine, Belarus, parts of Russia

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States said on Thursday that it is extending its no-fly zone in Eastern Europe as conflicts in Ukraine are unfolding.

The FAA said in a statement that it issued Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) expanding the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots cannot operate.

"The expanded NOTAMs now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia," the statement read.

NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

Kiev has confirmed military targets across the Eastern European nation were under attack and severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.