India reports 37,593 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,512,366 on Wednesday, as 37,593 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 648 deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 435,758.

After a decline for the past several days, the single-day spikes in both the number of new cases and deaths witnessed a rise during the past 24 hours. The number of daily infections remained below 30,000 for the past three days, and daily deaths were less than 400 for the past couple of days.

There are 322,327 active cases in the country with an increase of 2,776 during the period.

A total of 31,754,281 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 34,169 new recoveries.