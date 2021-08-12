Beijing lifts lockdown of 8 communities

A volunteer (front, R) and a security worker (front, L) deliver necessities ordered by residents under home quarantine at a community in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug 3, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing has lifted the lockdown of eight residential communities where confirmed COVID-19 cases were found in Changping district starting on Thursday.

According to a report in Beijing Daily, all residents in those residential communities in the Longze subdistrict were given four rounds of tests first. All results came back negative. Those people will continue to have their health monitored for another seven days.

Beijing's top epidemic prevention work group held a meeting on Monday in which it the group said that because the virus prevention and control concerns people's safety and happiness, the government should take the effective measures to cut infection transmission swiftly and precisely.

The meeting was hosted by the municipal Party secretary, Cai Qi.