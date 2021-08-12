Maternal mortality drops markedly in China: white paper

Maternal mortality in China dropped from 43.2 per 100,000 in 2002 to 16.9 per 100,000 in 2020, said a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

In recognition of these achievements, the World Health Organization has hailed China as a role model for developing countries and a fast-track country in improving maternal and child health, it added.