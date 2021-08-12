India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with over 40,000 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,077,706 on Thursday, as 41,195 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 490 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 429,669.

There are still 387,987 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,636 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,260,050 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,069 were discharged during the past 24 hours.