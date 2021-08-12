U.S. Latinas more likely affected by COVID-19: media

A survey found that Latina women are at least 5 percent more likely to become ill or have a family member fall ill with COVID-19 than other women of color, according to an article published by U.S. BeLatina News.

The survey conducted by The Harris Poll, an American market research and analytics company, showed that at least 24 percent of Latina women have lost a family member to COVID-19, said the article, which was published on Tuesday.

Overall, nearly 80 percent of Latina women have reported being personally affected by the pandemic. The impact of the disease has exposed pre-existing inequalities in U.S. society and underscored the severity of the lack of access to health care for communities of color, according to a report by the American Psychological Association, said the article.