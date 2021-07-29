LINE

Death toll rises to 99 in China's rain-hit Henan

2021-07-29 19:55:50Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin

The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province had risen to 99 as of Thursday noon, said the information office of the provincial government.

As of Thursday noon, more than 13.91 million people in 150 county-level regions had been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16. Almost 1.05 million hectares of crops were damaged, and over 840,000 houses had collapsed or sustained damages across the province, official data showed.

On Wednesday, a total of more than 39,000 people and 3,000 sets of equipment were mobilized for flood control and disaster relief in Henan.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Henan Charity General Federation and the Red Cross Society of China Henan Branch had received 5.69 billion yuan (about 876.17 million U.S. dollars) in donations.

