China allocates 795 million yuan for disaster-stricken regions

China's top economic planner has allocated 795 million yuan (about 122.4 million U.S. dollars) for reconstruction in regions of several provinces, hard hit by rainstorms, typhoons, and floods.

The fund, from the central financial reserve, will support the post-disaster reconstruction of infrastructure and public service facilities in the provinces of Henan, Sichuan, Shanxi, and Zhejiang, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Since July, continuous heavy rainfalls have lashed Henan, Sichuan, and Shanxi, and Typhoon In-Fa made two landfalls in Zhejiang. It triggered severe floods and caused casualties and property losses.

China earmarked 3 billion yuan earlier to support flood control and disaster recovery in Henan, according to the Ministry of Finance.