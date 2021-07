Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

All the cases were categorized as locally transmitted, said the municipal health commission of Nanjing.

On Tuesday, the province reported a total of 48 locally transmitted confirmed cases -- 47 in Nanjing and one in the city of Suqian, according to the provincial health commission.