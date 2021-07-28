HKSAR chief executive congratulates Siobhan Bernadette Haughey on winning Olympic medal

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to swimmer Siobhan Bernadette Haughey for winning a silver medal for Hong Kong, China in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Haughey, 23, finished second with 1:53.92 to claim a silver medal in the women's 1500m freestyle, the second medal for Hong Kong, China in the Tokyo Olympics after foil fencer Cheung Ka-long won the gold.

"It's the first Olympic medal for Hong Kong, China in swimming. With fighting spirit, Haughey won glories for Hong Kong, China. I feel proud together with our citizens," Lam said.

"It is a delight to see we have made breakthroughs in fencing and swimming, winning one gold and one silver so far. I believe with the supports of our citizens, the athletes will make all efforts in other sports for better achievements," she added.