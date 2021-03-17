Seven people killed in multiple shooting incidents in U.S. state of Georgia

Seven people were killed and at least two injured in a spate of shooting incidents in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.

In Cherokee County, a suspect is on the run after a shooting that left three people dead and two more injured at Young's Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth, about 50 kilometers northwest of Atlanta City, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Hours later, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two other massage parlors on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

Bryant said the police are still in the early stage of the investigation. "I've had conversations with Cherokee County," Bryant said of the earlier shooting, adding: "It is too early for us to make that connection right now."