Uruguay receives new batch of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19

2021-03-17 09:39:46Xinhua
Uruguay on Tuesday received a new batch of CoronaVac vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac to bolster its immunization drive against COVID-19.

A cargo plane carrying the doses landed at Carrasco International Airport in the afternoon on a flight from Beijing.

Uruguay launched a vaccination campaign on March 1 to combat COVID-19 following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines also from Sinovac.

More than 7 percent of the population has now been immunized with at least a first dose.

Last week, Vice President Beatriz Argimon and Minister of Public Health Daniel Salinas received their first dose of the vaccines.

Initially, the vaccination campaign targets people aged 50 to 70 and essential workers in the healthcare, education and security sectors.

The South American country has registered 72,862 coronavirus cases with 717 deaths as of Monday. 

