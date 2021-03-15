Hong Kong should strengthen status as int'l legal hub by seizing opportunities offered by 14th Five-Year Plan: official

Hong Kong should make best use of its strength to consolidate its status as an international legal hub, and foster the development of Hong Kong as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Sunday.

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 emphasises the need to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, which again demonstrates the central authorities' staunch support and care towards Hong Kong, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR government Teresa Cheng wrote in an online article.

The 14th Five-Year Plan provides a blueprint for the nation's social and economic development, while at the same time sets the scene for the future development of Hong Kong, she noted.

"Hong Kong, on the premise of 'one country, two systems' and under the principle of pursuing mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, has a unique role to play under the 14th Five-Year Plan," Cheng wrote.

She believed that the outline reiterates the need to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, which requires the resolute, full and faithful implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the laws of Hong Kong, as well as to safeguard the constitutional order of Hong Kong as established by the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The Department of Justice of the HKSAR encourages the Hong Kong legal sector to make best of the Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme introduced by the HKSAR government to support young local practitioners who aspire to work in the mainland cities, she said.

Since the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, order and stability in Hong Kong has been restored. Hong Kong is ready to capitalise on its unique position under the "one country, two systems", thereby leveraging Hong Kong's advantages in order to meet the nation's needs and to create greater synergy, Cheng noted.

Cheng said she will continue to work with her fellow colleagues of the Department of Justice to utilise Hong Kong's advantages in legal and dispute resolution services in order to strengthen Hong Kong's enviable status as an international legal hub, as well as to make the best use of the opportunity brought forth by the 14th five-year plan for national economic and social development, thereby contributing to the prosperity of the country.