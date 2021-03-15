LINE

Myanmar's State Administration Council imposes martial law in 2 townships of Yangon

Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday imposed martial law in the Hlaingthaya and Shwe Pyi Thar townships of Yangon region, state-run media reported quoting its announcement.

The Council authorized the commander of Yangon region to put the martial law into place, the announcement said.

The move came after some factories in the townships were burnt down, according to the report.

In Myanmar a one-year state of emergency was declared on Feb. 1 this year and the state power was handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chair of the newly formed State Administration Council.

Protests have been held in the Asian country since early last month, calling for release of the detained leaders. 

