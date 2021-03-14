LINE

China's civil-aviation industry continues to recover: report

2021-03-14 Xinhua

A plane takes off from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

China's civil-aviation sector continued to recover in February, an industry report shows.

Chinese airports handled a total of 231,700 outbound flights last month, up 127.98 percent compared with the same period last year, according to a report released by VariFlight, a China-based civil-aviation data service provider.

The report shows the number of domestic flights rose 150.86 percent year-on-year, although the number of international flights continued to decrease in February.

Among those airports with an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million people, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in South China's Guangdong province registered the most outbound flights last month, while Wuhan Tianhe International Airport recorded the largest increase in outbound flights, according to the report.

All the 13 major airlines reported an increase in capacity last month compared with the same period last year, the report says.

