Door open for patriotic opposition in HK

2021-03-12 14:53:57chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
The improved electoral system of Hong Kong will not rule out the possibility for patriotic oppositions to enter the administrative structure, Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Friday.

During a news conference in Beijing, Zhang stressed that the improvements aim to screen anti-China disruptors out of the special administrative region's governance team. However, patriots in the SAR's opposition camp could still stand for election and be elected according to the law.

He added that after the improvements, the Legislative Council will be more broadly representative. There would still be difference voices in the legislature, including criticism against the government. Yet there would be no room for improper behaviors during the oath-taking process, rampant filibustering actions, which even involved physical conflicts, Zhang said.

