China won't back down on HK, says HK affairs official

Residents in Hong Kong sign on Thursday to show support for the decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which was approved by the National People's Congress on Thursday. (Photo/Xinhua)

The current main problem in Hong Kong is a political issue and China will not back down on the issue of Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Friday.

"It's not about whether the electoral system in Hong Kong is democratic or not, or the pace of its democracy as some people said," Zhang said in a news conference in Beijing.

"It's a contest between seizing power and countering seizing power, subversion and countering subversion, infiltration and reverse infiltration. On this issue, we have no room to back down," he said.