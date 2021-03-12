Biden to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce Thursday that he will direct states to make all American adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.

Biden, in his first primetime address to the nation scheduled for Thursday evening, is also expected to announce that Americans should be able to gather in small groups to celebrate the Fourth of July, or the Independence Day, local media quoted a senior administration official as saying.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have topped 29.2 million, with more than 530,000 related deaths, according to the real-time count by Johns Hopkins University.

Biden signed the 1.9-trillion-U.S.-dollar COVID-19 relief bill into law earlier Thursday, marking the first legislative victory for him since taking office in January.