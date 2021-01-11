Global COVID-19 cases surpass 90 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 90 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 90,045,410, with a total of 1,931,571 deaths worldwide as of 3:22 p.m. local time (2022 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 22,293,281 and 373,588, respectively. India recorded 10,450,284 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 8,075,998 cases and the world's second largest death toll of 202,631.

Countries with more than 2 million cases also include Russia, Britain, France, Turkey, Italy and Spain, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, Russia, Iran and Spain, according to the CSSE tally.

Global cases hit 60 million on Nov. 25, surpassed 70 million on Dec. 11 and hit 80 million on Dec. 26. It took 16 days for the global caseload to climb from 60 million to 70 million, 15 days from 70 million to 80 million and 15 days from 80 million to 90 million.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, accounting for more than 24 percent of the global cases and over 19 percent of the global deaths.