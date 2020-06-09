WHO expresses support for movement against racism, but stresses safety

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday expressed its full support to the global movement against racism, but highlighted the importance for protesters to take preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference.

"As much as possible, keep at least 1 meter from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest," the WHO chief said.

He also reminded those who are sick or have suggestive symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home, and urged countries to take active surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound, especially during mass gatherings of all kinds.