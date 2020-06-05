Memorial for George Floyd held in New York City

Thousands of New Yorkers gathered on Thursday for a memorial service to honor the life of George Floyd, whose death last week has sparked protests across the United States and beyond over police brutality and racism.

Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, joined some 5,000 people in Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza on Thursday afternoon. Wearing a shirt with George Floyd's picture on it, the Brooklyn resident thanked New Yorkers for showing love to his brother.

He said he is proud of the protests but not the destruction, referring to the violence and looting that had emerged in demonstrations.

"My brother wasn't about that," he added.

Local officials, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, also joined the vigil.

"George Floyd cannot have been allowed to die in vain," said the mayor. "We will make a peaceful change. To the Floyd family, we stand with you. Black lives matter in this city. Black lives matter in America."

Terrence Floyd then led the protesters on a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan's Foley Square under the scorching sun.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at Thursday's briefing called for a moment of silence at 2 p.m. in the state as a memorial service for Floyd began in Minneapolis, where he lived and died.

New York City, which has seen protests for the same purpose staging for over a week, is scheduled to enter the fourth night under curfew at 8 p.m. on Thursday.