LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Sanjiangyuan nature reserve sees increasing vegetation coverage

1
2020-06-03 16:25:52Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Sanjiangyuan, a major natural reserve in northwestern China, saw rising vegetation coverage in 2019, according to the latest monitoring data.

Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

The environmental quality remained stable in the area compared with the previous year, with grassland coverage reaching 77 percent, according to the report released by authorities of Qinghai Province.

The coverage of multiple types of forests, as well as the vegetation coverage and biomass in the wetlands, has also been on the rise, the report said.

Beginning in 2005, China launched the country's biggest ecological project to protect and restore the environment in Sanjiangyuan. In 2016, China started piloting the Sanjiangyuan National Park.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.