NE China city classified as COVID-19 low risk area

Shulan, a county-level city administered by the city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin Province, was classified as a low-risk area of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after it met concerned criteria, according to the latest assessment released Wednesday by local authorities.

Shulan had been regarded as an epidemic high-risk area since May 10 after reporting multiple domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, forcing authorities to adopt a slew of stringent measures including suspending all coach and tourist charter bus services and closed-off management of residential areas and communities.

As of Tuesday, Jilin Province had reported no newly confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 136 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including two deaths and 128 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There were still six COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital as of Tuesday, all in the city of Jilin, with one in severe condition. A total of 1,627 people in close contact with locally transmitted cases had been placed under medical observation, 1,258 of whom had been released.