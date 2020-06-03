Beijing's bike-only road sees more traffic amid epidemic

Beijing's first road catering exclusively to cyclists has seen increased traffic as commuters opt for bikes over subways and buses amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The 6.5-km bikeway connecting the densely populated community of Huilongguan and the high-tech hub of Shangdi in northern Beijing saw 2,000 bike trips on average during the morning rush hour in mid- and late May, some 500 trips more than the levels in October 2019, the Beijing Municipal Committee of Transport said Wednesday in a statement.

Put into use on May 31, 2019, the road only serves bikes, with pedestrians, cars and electric bicycles all banned. Conveyor belts for bicycles are installed at the entrances and exits of the road to help cyclists cross a 2.7-km overpass.

According to the commission, the road will be extended in three directions, including a 3.8-km section to the west. Construction of the section has begun.