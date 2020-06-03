Jeremy Lin hopes CBA resumes soon

Beijing Ducks guard Jeremy Lin said that he hopes China's top basketball league can resume as quickly as possible.

Lin said that the rumors about the CBA's resumption and postponement affected his mood.

"The fans want to see basketball games, I also expected the league to resume quickly," Lin said.

"We don't care whether the games are played in empty arenas or under a championship-like competition system. We just want to play and let fans see the games on TV or the internet," the 31-year-old added.

The CBA season was postponed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the situation having eased considerably in China, the league is making plans for a restart of the season.

In the unfinished 2019-2020 season, Lin contributed 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

After snatching 19 wins in 30 games in the season's regular period, Beijing sat in 6th of 20 teams.