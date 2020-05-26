S Korea reports 19 more COVID-19 cases, 11,225 in total

South Korea reported 19 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,225.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for the second consecutive day. Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,218.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 269. The total fatality rate stood at 2.40 percent.

A total of 49 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,275. The total recovery rate was 91.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 839,000 people, among whom 806,206 tested negative for the virus and 22,044 are being checked.