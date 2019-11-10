Second CIIE concludes with 71.13-bln-USD tentative deals

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded Sunday, with 71.13 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.

The amount rose 23 percent from that of last year, Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau, told a news conference.

A total of 181 countries, regions and international organizations attended the expo, and more than 3,800 enterprises participated in the exhibitions.

The six-day event, under the theme of "New Era, Shared Future," attracted more than 500,000 domestic and overseas buyers, Sun said.

He said more than 230 companies from all over the world have signed up for the third CIIE, with their combined exhibition area exceeding 84,000 square meters.

Among them are more than 80 Fortune Global 500 companies or industrial leaders, with a total exhibition area of more than 50,000 square meters, Sun added.