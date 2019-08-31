LINE

Politics

Hong Kong police condemn knife attack on off-duty officer

2019-08-31 10:51:49Xinhua Editor : Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Hong Kong's Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung on Saturday strongly condemned the knife attack on an off-duty police officer, pledging a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The officer, 45, was attacked by three males with a knife when he was walking past Kwai Yi Road around 11:15 p.m. local time on Friday, sustaining injuries on his arms and back. He was then sent to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

When visiting the officer in the hospital, Lo expressed sadness and anger over the attack, saying such a brutal attack is contemptible. "The police will conduct a comprehensive investigation and pledge to bring the offenders to justice."

Lo stressed that wounding with intent is a very serious offence and is liable to life imprisonment.

An investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories South is underway. The police urged anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer to contact the police.

The Force Welfare Services Group and psychologists are providing assistance to the family of the officer, he said.

