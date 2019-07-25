China sees full development of disabled persons' federations: white paper

China has seen full development of disabled persons' federations and a marked increase in financial support to programs of persons with disabilities, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

The China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF), composed of persons with disabilities, their relatives, and personnel working for them, is a legitimate organization approved by the State Council, noted the document, titled "Equality, Participation and Sharing: 70 Years of Protecting the Rights and Interests of Persons with Disabilities in the PRC."

The CDPF represents and safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of persons with disabilities, and aims to unite, help and serve them. It performs duties assigned by law, undertakes tasks entrusted by the government, and manages and develops programs of persons with disabilities.

By 2018, a total of 42,000 disabled persons' federations had been set up across the nation (with the exception of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and Heilongjiang Reclamation Area), according to the white paper.

The CDPF takes leadership over the China Association of Persons with Visual Disabilities, the China Association of Persons with Hearing Disabilities, the China Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities, the China Association of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and Their Relatives, and the China Association of Persons with Psychiatric Disabilities and Their Relatives.

By 2018, a total of 16,000 branches of these associations at provincial, prefectural (municipal) and county levels were in place, the white paper said.

From 2013 to 2017, the fiscal allocations from all levels of the government for persons with disabilities added up to over 180 billion yuan (about 26 billion U.S. dollars), up 123 percent over the prior five years, the document said, adding that 4,069 service facilities were in place in 2018.