Cui: China committed to trade talks with U.S.

Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai says in an interview with Bloomberg TV. (Photo captured from the video)

China remains committed to trade talks with the United States, Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"We still believe that talks, communication and consultations on equal footing is the only way out for any disputes between us," Cui said.

Regarding a technological war between the two, Cui said, "I never believe the term trade war is a good one. Trade is about mutual benefit. War is about mutual destruction. How can you put these two very different concepts in one term?"

"I think what is happening to Huawei is rather unusual. You see the mobilization of the state power against a private company. What are people really up to under the pretext of national security? We don't know. Can they really stop the technological progress? Can they really deprive people of the right to benefit from the technologies? I don't think so. And do they really have the interests of the American people in mind? I don't think so either."