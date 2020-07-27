LINE

'Gone with the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104(1/3)

2020-07-27 13:55:55 Ecns.cn Editor :Li Yan
Actress Olivia de Havilland looks on after she was awarded with the Legion d'honneur at the Elysee Palace, France September 9, 2010. Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's Golden Age, died Sunday at the age of 104. (Photo/Agencies)

Olivia de Havilland, left, with Gone With the Wind co-stars Vivien Leigh. Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's Golden Age, died Sunday at the age of 104. (Photo/Agencies)

Photo shows Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine. Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's Golden Age, died Sunday at the age of 104. (Photo/Agencies)

