Aerial demonstration at graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots (1/6)

Israeli Air Force T-6 Texan II planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel June 27, 2019. (Photo/Agencies)

Israeli Air Force T-6 Texan II planes fly in formation during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 26, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

Israeli Air Force drop supplies by parachute during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel June 27, 2019.(Photo/Agencies)

Israeli soldiers demonstrate combat skills as they are getting off an Air Force Sikorsky CH-53 helicopter during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel June 27, 2019. (Photo/Agencies)

An Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel June 27, 2019.(Photo/Agencies)