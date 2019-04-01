LINE

S. Korea to return more remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War(1/8)

2019-04-01 15:05:28 Ecns.cn Editor :Li Yan
The remains of Chinese volunteer soldiers killed in the Korean War (1950-1953) are prepared before a transfer back to China in Incheon, South Korea, April 1, 2019. The handover ceremony for the remains of 10 Chinese volunteer soldiers will be held on April 3. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Ding)

