Comicomment: Toxic seeds yield dangerous fruit — Who is to blame?

2025-11-18

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the Chinese mainland's "use of force on Taiwan" could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, implying the possibility of Japan's armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded on Thursday that the attempt by the leader of Japan to wade into cross-Strait affairs is a serious affront to international justice, a blatant provocation to the post-WWII order, and a great blow to China-Japan relations.

The “poison” of Japanese militarism is once again spreading through political manipulation, eroding regional cooperation. It is essential to halt these destabilizing forces and allow the light of international justice to safeguard peace.

