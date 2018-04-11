LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Central bank governor announces five extra financial reform measures

1
2018-04-11 16:11Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — Yi Gang, governor of China's central bank, announced on Wednesday that the country would introduce five more measures by the end of this year to further open its financial markets.[Special coverage]

He said the measures include encouraging foreign investment in trusts, financial leasing, automobile finance, money brokerage and consumer finance. The ceiling on foreign shareholding in newly launched financial asset investment and wealth management firms will also be cancelled.

The measures also provide for significant expansion of business scope among foreign-owned banks and repeal of business restrictions concerning joint venture securities firms. Foreign insurance companies will no longer need to establish an office two years before their official launch in China.

Yi also said the new measures add to those already implemented for financial reform and opening up in the first half of the year.

The announcement came after President Xi Jinping's latest speech at the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday over implementing an opening-up policy, which encouraged policies to be carried out "as early and fast as possible."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.