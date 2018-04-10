Hainan to have only new-energy cars by 2030

(ECNS) -- Hainan Province aims to have all of its vehicles on new energy by 2030, said Shen Xiaoming, governor of the island province.

It is China's first province to announce such an ambition.

At the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in the province's Boao Town, Shen said that Hainan wants to make its contribution to promoting green energy by global island economies. [Special coverage]

The Hainan government has already conducted intensive studies and will map out a detailed plan in the future, starting with governmental vehicles, followed by buses and taxis, until personal cars are on the schedule, according to Shen.

He also said that climate change has led to growing effects on island economies and that Hainan will respond actively by sticking to a green, low-carbon growth model.

Hainan looks forward to strengthening cooperation with island economies and sharing experiences in environmental protection, said Shen.