The united States has "demanded" several countries heavily reliant on Middle East oil join a coalition to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passes.

While the initiative appears high-profile, it is in fact riddled with flaws. Washington had hoped to rally its allies to charge ahead together, but instead found itself staging a "one-man show," ending up in an awkward position.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global energy transportation, and peace and stability serve the interests of all parties. The U.S. attempt to stir up tensions and pursue its own interests under the guise of an "escort coalition" is ultimately doomed to fail.