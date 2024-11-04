Chinese emerging new energy automakers record great performance in October

Li Auto Inc has become the car-delivery champion among emerging automakers in October, with 51,443 new vehicles delivered, a 27.3 percent growth year-on-year.

Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, whose members are carmakers that adopt Huawei's smart solutions delivered 41,643 new vehicles. The members of the alliance include AITO, Luxeed and Stelato.

The number of Leapmotor's car deliveries climbed 109.7 percent to 38,177 from the previous year, hitting a monthly delivery record with sales exceeding 30,000 units between August and October. The cumulative sales in the first ten months of this year surpassed 200,000 units, nearly doubling year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, other new energy vehicle brands have also seen considerable gains. Zeekr's delivery in October went up 92 percent year-on-year, hitting another record high. Nio announced that FIREFLY, a new brand on the latest energy vehicles of the mini-car model, has been scheduled to release on Nio Day (new products launch event of Nio) in December, adopting rechargeable, replaceable and upgraded pure electric technology routes.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, the estimated number of new energy car sales may reach 1.15 million in October, showing a good trend of recovery in the overall car market due to regional trade-in policy and premium subsidies and other stimulus measures.