Green compliant oilfield put into operation

China's first comprehensive environmentally friendly oilfield cluster, Wushi 23-5, was put into operation in South China's Guangdong province on Monday, its operator China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) said.

Comprising 43 development wells, including 28 production wells and 15 water injection wells, the project will have peak production of around 18,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day that is expected to be achieved in 2026, CNOOC said.

It is the first time that oil and gas have been transported from two kilometers under the seabed to Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong province, a new model in the green development of offshore oilfields in China that is also expected to minimize the effect on the marine environment, said the company.

CNOOC said it achieved zero discharge and zero pollution during the process of water treatment after oilfield production in the cluster. It is also the first oilfield in the Beibu Gulf to be supplied with electricity from shore, through two 35 kV lines of China Southern Power Grid that will reduce the annual offshore gas combustion equivalent to 20,000 metric tons of standard coal, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 44,000 tons, it said.

China has been stepping up offshore oil and gas exploration and development in recent years, with the output of offshore crude oil exceeding 62 million tons last year, an increase of more than 3.4 million tons year-on-year, accounting for about 70 percent of the country's crude oil increase, said CNOOC.

This has further strengthened the nation's capacity as a maritime power, it said.

The pioneering approach of integrating advanced green technologies and practices is a significant milestone in sustainable energy development and sets a new standard for offshore oilfield operations in the country, said Luo Zuoxian, head of intelligence and research at the Sinopec Economics and Development Research Institute.

Furthermore, by utilizing onshore power through two 35 kV lines, the project significantly reduces carbon emissions, Luo said.

This not only supports China's national energy security, but also aligns with its goals for green and low-carbon development.

CNOOC said it would continue to increase storage and production as well as low-carbon transformation, and contribute to national energy security and green development.

Offshore resources are expected to become an important energy growth driver in China going forward, it said.

Li Ziyue, an analyst with BloombergNEF, said China's offshore oil and gas production will continue to increase this year. The country's sustained commitment to upstream investment and production will also play a critical role in its energy security, she added.