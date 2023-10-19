LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China's Minister of Commerce meets with Tim Cook

2023-10-19 08:49:57chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao meets with Apple's CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Oct 18.(Photo/mofcom.gov.cn)

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Apple's CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce.

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.

Cook said that Apple values the achievements made in its 30 year development in China and supports the governments of the United States and China in strengthening communication and dialogue, maintaining and developing stable bilateral economic and trade relations, and creating a favorable environment for practical cooperation between enterprises.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]