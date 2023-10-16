Win-win Sino-Arab ties in game-changer mode

Expo showcases breakthroughs in development, bright prospects for high growth

China is helping transform the Arab world in a myriad ways, delivering socioeconomic development on an unprecedented scale and promising shared prosperity for the future — that was the takeaway consensus which emerged from the four-day biennial China-Arab States Expo held in late September in Yinchuan of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in Northwest China.

Thanks to their engagement with China, nations spread across a landmass stretching from the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East to Mauritania on the western fringes of the vast Sahara Desert in North Africa are reaping (or set to reap) a slew of benefits.

These include the following: sustainable agricultural solutions for arid regions; development of high-tech and biomedicine; higher-level collaborations among participants of the Belt and Road Initiative; better economic relations; trade in consumer and industrial products as well as energy commodities and services; digital transformation of industry and business; and innovative currency settlements, said Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States.

What is more, Arab countries are learning from China's efficient strategies for economic recovery and progress, he said.

A shining example of China-Arab States cooperation is the China-aided Mauritania Livestock Technology Demonstration Center, a vibrant oasis amid the sprawling desert. The center now boasts purple alfalfa and tall fescue that thrive across nearly a thousand acres.

"Mauritania's livestock industry acts as a cornerstone of the country's economy," said Zhang Hong'en, the center's director. "However, with 80 percent of its land dominated by desert known for its long dry spells, traditional grazing practices have wreaked havoc on the country's fragile ecosystems, creating a vicious cycle."

In pursuit of sustainable solutions, Chinese experts like Zhang have been heading to Mauritania since 2015 to introduce soil improvement techniques and implement innovative water-saving irrigation methods. Their sustained efforts have led to the introduction of a diverse array of 40 forage crop varieties, seeking the perfect match for this challenging environment.