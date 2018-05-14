LINE

Economy

First Chinese mainland Costco store to open in Pudong

2018-05-14 shine.cn

The first Costco Chinese mainland flagship store will be built in Kangqiao Town of the Pudong New Area, officials said.

U.S.-based warehouse wholesaler Costco will build its regional investment headquarters in Kangqiao, and work with Galaxy Holding Group to build a membership-only store.

It is planned to be built at the intersection of Xiupu Road and Kangxin Highway, covering an area of nearly 20,000 square meters, almost the size of three standard soccer fields.

It is set to open doors two and a half years later, according to the township officials.

Costco has opened more than 700 outlets across the world. In October 2014, it opened an online store on Alibaba's online marketplace Tmall, and it is one of the top 10 retailers with the highest sales on Tmall.

Meanwhile, the other Costco mainland store is planned to open in Huacao Town of Minhang District. Construction is expected to be completed in September 2019, by which time it will be its first bricks-and-mortar store on the mainland.

　　

